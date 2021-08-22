Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calcio-Napoli

SKY – Juve, è caso Cristiano Ronaldo: ha chiesto di non giocare e vuole la cessione

È caso ora alla Juventus

Caos in casa Juventus. Il club bianconero ha annunciato le formazioni ufficiali ma non c’è Cristiano Ronaldo.

Il giocatore secondo Sky Sport ha chiesto di non giocare perché spera ancora nella cessione:

Sartoria Italiana
Vesux
SCARICA ORA LA NOSTRA APP!

app iamnaples apple

app iamnaples google

I Am Naples Testata Giornalistica - aut. Tribunale di Napoli n. 33 del 30/03/2011 Editore: Francesco Cortese - Andrea Bozzo Direttore responsabile: Ciro Troise © 2021 IamNaples
Salvo accordi scritti, la collaborazione con questo blog è da considerarsi del tutto gratuita e non retribuita. In nessun caso si garantisce la restituzione dei materiali inviati. Del contenuto degli articoli e degli annunci pubblicitari sono legalmente responsabili i singoli autori. - Tutti i diritti riservati Vietata la riproduzione parziale o totale dei contenuti di questo portale Tutti i contenuti di IamNaples possono essere utilizzati a patto di citare sempre IamNaples.it come fonte ed inserire un link o un collegamento visibile a www.iamnaples.it oppure al link dell'articolo.