SKY – Juve, è caso Cristiano Ronaldo: ha chiesto di non giocare e vuole la cessione

Caos in casa Juventus. Il club bianconero ha annunciato le formazioni ufficiali ma non c’è Cristiano Ronaldo.

Il giocatore secondo Sky Sport ha chiesto di non giocare perché spera ancora nella cessione:

Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench for Udinese-Juventus. Official. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo

He’s NOT starting – it was a precise request from Cristiano because he hopes to find a solution on the market in the next days.

But Juventus have received NO official bids yet for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/sQ0z3rO1Bk

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021