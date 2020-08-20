Da Milano – Allan ha l’accordo con l’Everton da 3 mesi: ecco le ultime sulla trattativa con il Napoli

Attraverso il suo profilo Twitter il giornalista Nicolò Schira ha dato importanti aggiornamenti sul futuro del brasiliano Allan, sempre più vicino all’Everton. Ecco le ultime:

#Allan wants only #Everton. The Brazilian midfielder has chosen Toffees by 3 months and he agreed personal terms (€6M/year). Everton raised his bid to #Napoli: €30M. De Laurentiis asks €35M or the addition of many bonuses to close the deal. Last details. #transfers #EFC https://t.co/bJtc0HldxZ

— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 20, 2020