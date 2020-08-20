Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Instagram Youtube
Da Milano – Allan ha l’accordo con l’Everton da 3 mesi: ecco le ultime sulla trattativa con il Napoli

Ecco le ultime sul brasiliao

Attraverso il suo profilo Twitter il giornalista Nicolò Schira ha dato importanti aggiornamenti sul futuro del brasiliano Allan, sempre più vicino all’Everton. Ecco le ultime:

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 


