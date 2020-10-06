Facebook-f
Calcio-Napoli

Arsenal, bel gesto di Ozil: il giocatore si offre di pagare la mascotte del club, licenziata a causa della Pandemia

Bel gesto del trequartista

Attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter la stella tedesca di origini turche dell’Arsenal Mesut Ozil ha realizzato un bel gesto offrendosi di pagare “Gunnersaurus”, la mascotte dell’Arsenal con un pupazzo dinosauro che era stato licenziato dal club a causa della Pandemia. Ecco il suo post:

 

Tufano
