Arsenal, bel gesto di Ozil: il giocatore si offre di pagare la mascotte del club, licenziata a causa della Pandemia

Attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter la stella tedesca di origini turche dell’Arsenal Mesut Ozil ha realizzato un bel gesto offrendosi di pagare “Gunnersaurus”, la mascotte dell’Arsenal con un pupazzo dinosauro che era stato licenziato dal club a causa della Pandemia. Ecco il suo post:

I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player… pic.twitter.com/IfWN38x62z

— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020