Coronavirus, Boris Johnson positivo al tampone: “Sono in auto-quarantena, restate a casa”

Lo annuncia proprio il Primo Ministro


Arriva in questi minuti una notizia che ha colpito uno dei principali esponenti del Regno Unito, che ha cercato di ignorare quanto più possibile il problema relativo al COVID-19. Boris Johnson è risultato positivo al tampone per il Coronavirus. Lo ha annunciato il Primo Ministro inglese su Twitter, con un video ed una breve didascalia: “Ho sviluppato i sintomi nelle ultime 24 ore e sono risultato positivo al tampone. Ora sono in auto-quarantena, ma continuerò a lavorare con video-conferenze per combattere questo virus. Insieme lo sconfiggeremo”. Di seguito, il video ed il tweet:


