Coronavirus, Boris Johnson positivo al tampone: “Sono in auto-quarantena, restate a casa”

Arriva in questi minuti una notizia che ha colpito uno dei principali esponenti del Regno Unito, che ha cercato di ignorare quanto più possibile il problema relativo al COVID-19. Boris Johnson è risultato positivo al tampone per il Coronavirus. Lo ha annunciato il Primo Ministro inglese su Twitter, con un video ed una breve didascalia: “Ho sviluppato i sintomi nelle ultime 24 ore e sono risultato positivo al tampone. Ora sono in auto-quarantena, ma continuerò a lavorare con video-conferenze per combattere questo virus. Insieme lo sconfiggeremo”. Di seguito, il video ed il tweet:

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.

Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri

— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020