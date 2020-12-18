FIFA, assegnato il premio Fair Play Award al giovane eroe Mattia Agnese

Il giovane italiano Mattia Agnese, militante della squadra ligure dell’Ospedaletti, per aver salvato la vita a un avversario dopo un contrasto di gioco ha vinto il FIFA Fair Play Award. Ecco il Tweet rilasciato sui social dalla FIFA:

🏆 Congratulations Mattia Agnese on winning the FIFA Fair Play Award. While playing for Ospedaletti, the teenager admirably saved the life of an opponent who had lost consciousness following a clash of heads 👏#TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards pic.twitter.com/iGAzEIfpDq

— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2020