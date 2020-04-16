Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Instagram Youtube
Calcio-Napoli

FOTO – Juventus, Rugani festeggia la guarigione dal Coronavirus e posta un messaggio verso il suo futuro figlio

Post sui social del difensore bianconero

Sul suo profilo Instagram il difensore della Juventus Daniele Rugani, guarito dal Covid-19, ha postato un bellissimo messaggio:

 

//www.instagram.com/embed.js


