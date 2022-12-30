UFFICIALE – Al Nassr, Ronaldo ha firmato

Dopo i rumors delle scorse settimane, adesso è anche ufficiale. Cristiano Ronaldo ha firmato un contratto biennale con l’Al Nassr, in Arabia Saudita, da 200 milioni di euro a stagione.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC pic.twitter.com/oan7nu8NWC

— AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) December 30, 2022