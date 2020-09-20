Facebook-f
Calcio-Napoli

UFFICIALE – Cengiz Under è un nuovo giocatore del Leicester City

Il Leicester ha concluso l’acquisto di Under dalla Roma. Il giocatore, vicino al passaggio al Napoli in questi mesi, si trasferisce in Inghilterra. Le Foxes e la Roma hanno raggiunto l’accordo ufficiale sulla base di un prestito oneroso con diritto di riscatto fissato a 23 milioni.

