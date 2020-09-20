UFFICIALE – Cengiz Under è un nuovo giocatore del Leicester City

Il Leicester ha concluso l’acquisto di Under dalla Roma. Il giocatore, vicino al passaggio al Napoli in questi mesi, si trasferisce in Inghilterra. Le Foxes e la Roma hanno raggiunto l’accordo ufficiale sulla base di un prestito oneroso con diritto di riscatto fissato a 23 milioni.

#lcfc have agreed terms with A.S. Roma for the loan of Turkish international @CengizUnder until the end of the season, subject to Premier League and international clearance! 🦊📝#ÜnderTaken

— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 20, 2020