Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Cerca
Close this search box.
Calcio-Napoli

UFFICIALE – FIFA, Spalletti candidato al premio ‘The Best Coach’: ci sono anche Guardiola e Inzaghi

La FIFA oggi ha fatto sapere chi sono i tre finalisti per il premio ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Coach’: Pep Guardiola, Simone Inzaghi e Luciano Spalletti. Il nome del vincitore sarà svelato alla cerimonia dei The Best FIFA Football Awards il prossimo 15 gennaio. Da questo premio sono stati esclusi gli altri candidati, ovvero Xavi e Postecoglu.

Sartoria Italiana
Vesux
Il gabbiano
la giovane italia
Gestione Sinistri
SCARICA ORA LA NOSTRA APP!

app iamnaples apple

app iamnaples google

I Am Naples Testata Giornalistica - aut. Tribunale di Napoli n. 33 del 30/03/2011 Editore: Francesco Cortese - Andrea Bozzo Direttore responsabile: Ciro Troise © 2021 IamNaples
Salvo accordi scritti, la collaborazione con questo blog è da considerarsi del tutto gratuita e non retribuita. In nessun caso si garantisce la restituzione dei materiali inviati. Del contenuto degli articoli e degli annunci pubblicitari sono legalmente responsabili i singoli autori. - Tutti i diritti riservati Vietata la riproduzione parziale o totale dei contenuti di questo portale Tutti i contenuti di IamNaples possono essere utilizzati a patto di citare sempre IamNaples.it come fonte ed inserire un link o un collegamento visibile a www.iamnaples.it oppure al link dell'articolo.