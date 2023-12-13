UFFICIALE – FIFA, Spalletti candidato al premio ‘The Best Coach’: ci sono anche Guardiola e Inzaghi

La FIFA oggi ha fatto sapere chi sono i tre finalisti per il premio ‘The Best FIFA Men’s Coach’: Pep Guardiola, Simone Inzaghi e Luciano Spalletti. Il nome del vincitore sarà svelato alla cerimonia dei The Best FIFA Football Awards il prossimo 15 gennaio. Da questo premio sono stati esclusi gli altri candidati, ovvero Xavi e Postecoglu.

