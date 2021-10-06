UFFICIALE – Spartak Mosca, infortunio per Promes: i tempi di recupero

Attraverso un tweet sul proprio profilo ufficiale, lo Spartak Mosca ha reso noto l’infortunio al ginocchio per Quincy Promes. L’esterno offensivo fece una grande prova contro il Napoli in Europa League. Di seguito, il tweet.

“Quincy Promes ha preso una botta al ginocchio e sarà fuori combattimento per circa tre settimane. Guarisci presto Quincy, non vediamo l’ora di rivederti in campo“.

⚠️ Quincy Promes has picked up a knock in his knee, and will be out of action for about three weeks.

Get well soon Quincy, we are looking forward to seeing you back on the pitch 💪 pic.twitter.com/2hwK2iKtTu

