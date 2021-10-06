Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
UFFICIALE – Spartak Mosca, infortunio per Promes: i tempi di recupero

Attraverso un tweet sul proprio profilo ufficiale, lo Spartak Mosca ha reso noto l’infortunio al ginocchio per Quincy Promes. L’esterno offensivo fece una grande prova contro il Napoli in Europa League. Di seguito, il tweet.

Quincy Promes  ha preso una botta al ginocchio e sarà fuori combattimento per circa tre settimane. Guarisci presto Quincy, non vediamo l’ora di rivederti in campo“.

