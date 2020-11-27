VIDEO – Morte Maradona, Simeone in lacrime: “Abbiamo perso un argentino dallo spirito combattivo”

Ecco le parole di Diego Simeone, nel post gara di Champions League del suo Atletico mercoledì, su Diego: “Quando ricevi una chiamata dove ti dicono che Diego è morto, pensi che non possa essere vero…” .

Ecco il video riportato dal Football Daily.

🗣"When you receive a call telling you that Diego has passed away you think it cannot be, Diego cannot die, a myth is leaving us, we have lost an Argentinean who transmitted his fighting spirit"

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone on the legacy of Diego Maradona pic.twitter.com/GHUUfLGLJQ

— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 26, 2020