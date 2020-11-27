Facebook-f
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Calcio-Napoli

VIDEO – Morte Maradona, Simeone in lacrime: “Abbiamo perso un argentino dallo spirito combattivo”

Ecco le parole in conferenza stampa del tecnico argentino

Ecco le parole di Diego Simeone, nel post gara di Champions League del suo Atletico mercoledì, su Diego: “Quando ricevi una chiamata dove ti dicono che Diego è morto, pensi che non possa essere vero…” .

Ecco il video riportato dal Football Daily.

Tufano
Simon tech
Scarpe Diem
SCARICA ORA LA NOSTRA APP!

app iamnaples apple

app iamnaples google

I Am Naples Testata Giornalistica - aut. Tribunale di Napoli n. 33 del 30/03/2011 Editore: Francesco Cortese - Andrea Bozzo Direttore responsabile: Ciro Troise © 2018 IamNaples Salvo accordi scritti, la collaborazione con questo blog è da considerarsi del tutto gratuita e non retribuita. In nessun caso si garantisce la restituzione dei materiali inviati. Del contenuto degli articoli e degli annunci pubblicitari sono legalmente responsabili i singoli autori. - Tutti i diritti riservati Vietata la riproduzione parziale o totale dei contenuti di questo portale Tutti i contenuti di IamNaples possono essere utilizzati a patto di citare sempre IamNaples.it come fonte ed inserire un link o un collegamento visibile a www.iamnaples.it oppure al link dell'articolo.