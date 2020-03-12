UFFICIALE – Comunicazione UEFA: rinviate Juve-Lione e City-Real Madrid

L’UEFA ha deciso: rinviate Juventus-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid, in programma martedì 17 marzo. La decisione è arrivata a seguito delle notizie dell’isolamento dei bianconeri e dei blancos, in quarantena rispettivamente per la positività di Rugani e un cestista della squadra di basket del club madrileno. Il tutto è stato reso pubblico tramite un post sul proprio profilo Twitter da parte dell’UEFA.

Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid, the following #UCL matches will not take place as scheduled.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City – Real Madrid 🇪🇸

🇮🇹 Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais 🇫🇷

Further decisions on the matches will be communicated in due course.

— UEFA (@UEFA) March 12, 2020