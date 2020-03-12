UFFICIALE – Comunicazione UEFA: rinviate Juve-Lione e City-Real Madrid

UFFICIALE – Comunicazione UEFA: rinviate Juve-Lione e City-Real Madrid

La decisione è arrivata da pochi minuti


Pubblicato il alle da

L’UEFA ha deciso: rinviate Juventus-Lione e Manchester City-Real Madrid, in programma martedì 17 marzo. La decisione è arrivata a seguito delle notizie dell’isolamento dei bianconeri e dei blancos, in quarantena rispettivamente per la positività di Rugani e un cestista della squadra di basket del club madrileno. Il tutto è stato reso pubblico tramite un post sul proprio profilo Twitter da parte dell’UEFA.

 


La redazione di IamNaples.it

Wincatchers

LEGGI TUTTE LE NEWS


SCARICA ORA LA NOSTRA APP!

app iamnaples apple

app iamnaples google

I Am Naples Testata Giornalistica - aut. Tribunale di Napoli n. 33 del 30/03/2011 Editore: Francesco Cortese - Andrea Bozzo Direttore responsabile: Ciro Troise © 2018 IamNaples Salvo accordi scritti, la collaborazione con questo blog è da considerarsi del tutto gratuita e non retribuita. In nessun caso si garantisce la restituzione dei materiali inviati. Del contenuto degli articoli e degli annunci pubblicitari sono legalmente responsabili i singoli autori. - Tutti i diritti riservati Vietata la riproduzione parziale o totale dei contenuti di questo portale Tutti i contenuti di IamNaples possono essere utilizzati a patto di citare sempre IamNaples.it come fonte ed inserire un link o un collegamento visibile a www.iamnaples.it oppure al link dell'articolo.