Tottenham, Kane giura fedeltà: “Resterò al 100 % per aiutare il club”

Il giocatore resterà agli Spurs

Harry Kane si toglie ufficialmente dal mercato. Attraverso i propri social l’attaccante ha annunciato la propria permanenza al Tottenham:

Un indicazione di mercato importante con il Manchester City che potrebbe a sorpresa tentare l’assalto a Cristiano Ronaldo.

