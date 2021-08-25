Tottenham, Kane giura fedeltà: “Resterò al 100 % per aiutare il club”

Harry Kane si toglie ufficialmente dal mercato. Attraverso i propri social l’attaccante ha annunciato la propria permanenza al Tottenham:

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽

I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1

— Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021