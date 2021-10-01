Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
FOTO – Spartak Mosca, infortunio al menisco per Ponce dopo lo scontro con Manolas: il comunicato

I tempi di recupero dell'attaccante saranno stabiliti soltanto dopo l'intervento chirurgico che subirà lunedì

Il duro scontro di ieri sera con Manolas è costato caro a Ezequiel Ponce. L’attaccante dello Spartak Mosca infatti ha subito un serio infortunio al menisco che necessiterà di intervento chirurgico. Solo dopo l’operazione, a cui il calciatore si sottoporrà lunedì, potranno essere definiti i tempi di recupero.

 

