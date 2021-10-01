FOTO – Spartak Mosca, infortunio al menisco per Ponce dopo lo scontro con Manolas: il comunicato

Il duro scontro di ieri sera con Manolas è costato caro a Ezequiel Ponce. L’attaccante dello Spartak Mosca infatti ha subito un serio infortunio al menisco che necessiterà di intervento chirurgico. Solo dopo l’operazione, a cui il calciatore si sottoporrà lunedì, potranno essere definiti i tempi di recupero.

⚠️ Ezequiel Ponce will undergo knee surgery after picking up an injury in his meniscus yesterday.

The estimated timeline for his return will be established after his operation on Monday.

Get well soon, Eze 💪 pic.twitter.com/6nBzlUM2sq

— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) October 1, 2021