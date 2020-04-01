La UEFA rinvia le amichevoli delle Nazionali di giugno

LA UEFA ha deciso di rimandare a data da destinarsi le gare delle nazionali sia maschili che femminili che si sarebbero dovute giocare a giugno 2020. Ci sarà un’ulteriore notifica contenente le istruzioni per quando ci sarà il recupero delle partite.
All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice.
All other UEFA competition matches, including centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice.
— UEFA (@UEFA) April 1, 2020