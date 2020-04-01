La UEFA rinvia le amichevoli delle Nazionali di giugno

La UEFA rinvia le amichevoli delle Nazionali di giugno


LA UEFA ha deciso di rimandare a data da destinarsi le gare delle nazionali sia maschili che femminili che si sarebbero dovute giocare a giugno 2020. Ci sarà un’ulteriore notifica contenente le istruzioni per quando ci sarà il recupero delle partite.


