UFFICIALE – Kosovo, Rrahmani non convocato per il recupero con Israele. L’azzurro ci sarà con l’Empoli

Amir Rrahmani sarà a disposizione per Napoli-Empoli. Il calciatore non prenderà parte al recupero di Kosovo-Israele che si disputerà domenica (rinviata per motivi di sicurezza).

Il Kosovo ha diramato la lista dei convocati e il calciatore azzurro non c’è.

🇽🇰The official squad list for Team Kosova is out. These players are ready to make their mark on the field, carrying the hopes of a nation. Let's unite and support our squad! 💪⚽️#KOSISR | #SUIKOS | #KOSBLR pic.twitter.com/9lLmtnkj7y

— Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 (@kosovanfooty_EN) November 10, 2023