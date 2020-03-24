Greta Thunberg svela: “Sono in isolamento, ho i sintomi del Coronavirus”

Il Coronavirus potrebbe aver colpito anche Greta Thunberg, l’attivista 17enne che ha fatto delle sue battaglie per la salvaguardia dell’ambiente il fulcro della sua notorietà a livello mondiale. Ad annunciarlo è stata lei stessa tramite un post su Instagram, in cui scrive: “Nelle ultime due settimane sono rimasta a casa. Da quando sono tornata dal mio viaggio in Europa centrale mi sono isolata (in un appartamento preso in prestito lontano da mia madre e mia sorella)… Circa dieci giorni fa ho iniziato a sentire alcuni sintomi, esattamente nello stesso momento di mio padre, che ha viaggiato con me da Bruxelles. Mi sentivo stanca, avevo brividi, mal di gola e tosse… Mio padre ha avuto gli stessi sintomi, ma molto più intensi e con la febbre”.

Il test, tuttavia, non lo ha fatto, e spiega come funziona in Svezia, sua terra natale: “In Svezia non puoi testare te stesso per Covid-19 a meno che tu non abbia bisogno di cure mediche urgenti. A tutti i malati viene detto di restare a casa e di isolarsi. Dunque non ho fatto il test per il Covid-19, ma è estremamente probabile che lo abbia avuto, visti i sintomi e le circostanze”.



Greta che poi chiude lanciando l’appello a restare a casa, rivolgendosi in maniera particolare ai giovani: “Non mi sentivo male e non sospettavo di nulla” dice aggiungendo che “questo è ciò che rende pericoloso il virus. Molti (specialmente i giovani) potrebbero non notare alcun sintomo o sintomi molto lievi. Quindi in tanti non sanno di avere il virus e possono trasmetterlo alle persone a rischio. Noi che non apparteniamo a ai gruppi di persone a rischio abbiamo una responsabilità enorme, le nostre azioni possono fare la differenza tra la vita e la morte per molti altri. Tenetelo a mente”.