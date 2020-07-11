Lutto nel calcio: è morto Jack Charlton, ex colonna del Leeds e campione del mondo nel ’66

Si è spento all’età di 85 anni l’ex difensore Jack Charlton. Vinse un Mondiale con la Nazionale inglese nel 1966 e fu commissario tecnico dell’Eire a Italia ’90. Colonna del Leeds negli anni ’60 e ’70 e fratello del centravanti Bob, è morto per cause naturali nella sua abitazione di Northumberland, nel nord Est dell’Inghilterra. Alla sua famiglia e ai suoi cari le condoglianze della redazione di IamNaples.it.

We are devastated by the news that Jack Charlton, a member of our World Cup-winning team of 1966, has passed away.

Our deepest sympathies are with Jack’s family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/eSGjbOpo7Y

— England (@England) July 11, 2020