Premier League, i risultati: vittoria dell’Everton contro il Brighton

Sono terminate le gare del pomeriggio in Premier League. Il risultato più sorprendente è quello di Leicester dove la seconda forza del campionato cade contro il Southampton per 2-1. Vittorie facili invece per Chelsea (3-0 sul Burnley) e Manchester United (4-0 al Norwich). Vince anche l’Everton di Carlo Ancelotti, 1-0 contro il Brighton, mentre finisce in parità la sfida fra Wolverhampton e Newcastle.
Il programma completo del 22° turno di Premier:
Venerdì
Sheffield United-West Ham 1-0
Sabato
13:30 Crystal Palace – Arsenal 1-1 (54° Ayew; 12° Aubameyang)
16:00 Chelsea – Burnley 3-0 (27° rig. Jorginho, 38° Abraham, 49° Hudson-Odoi)
16:00 Everton – Brighton 1-0 (38° Richarlison)
16:00 Leicester – Southampton 1-2 (14° Praet; 19° Armstrong, 81° Ings)
16:00 Manchester Utd – Norwich 4-0 (27°, 52° rig. Rashford, 54° Martial, 76° Greenwood)
16:00 Wolves – Newcastle 1-1 (14° Dendoncker; 7° Almiron)
18:30 Tottenham – Liverpool